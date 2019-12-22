Counting For 81 Jharkhand Assembly Seats Tomorrow

Polling for Jharkhand elections had been held in 5 phases from November 30 to December 20

Ranchi:

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Meeting seats, which went to polls in 5 phases from November 30 to December 20, will happen on Monday.

The counting will begin at eight am in all of the 24 district headquarters. The utmost rounds of counting will happen at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest spherical at two seats — Chandankyari and Torpa.

The Election Fee has made preparations for counting in any respect the districts headquarters. The primary result’s anticipated round 1 pm on Monday.

Each BJP and Congress alliance made their finest efforts to lure the voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President and Union House Minister Amit Shah addressed 9 rallies every.

Whereas former Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed 5 rallies and Congress Basic Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed one rally.

The recent seat, which would be the centre of attraction on the counting day shall be Jamshedpur East. Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been successful this seat since 1995. He’s up in opposition to ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai. Saryu Rai turned rebel after his ticket was placed on maintain by the get together.

The opposite essential seats are Dumka and Barhet from the place JMM Govt President and former Chief Minister is contesting. He’s pitted in opposition to Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi at Dumka.

Former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajantarik (JVM-P) President Babulal Marandi is preventing from Dhanwar Meeting seat.

The AJSU President, who misplaced the 2014 Meeting ballot, is making an attempt his luck once more from Silli seat.

The exit polls point out edge to JMM and Congress alliance.

BJP, nevertheless, is assured of returning to energy.

“We will cross the majority mark. Wait till counting. People has reposed faith in five years governance” mentioned Deepak Prakash, BJP Basic Secretary to IANS.

JMM is anticipating the grand alliance’s victory.

“The grand alliance will certainly get majority. People are fed up with BJP government” mentioned Vinod Pandey, JMM Basic Secretary.