“Country Going Through Critical Times”: Chief Justice On Citizenship Plea

The Supreme Court docket mentioned it will hear pleas difficult Citizenship Act validity after violence stopped.

New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, on a petition to declare the citizenship legislation “constitutional”, mentioned at present that the nation was going by way of crucial instances and such petitions “don’t help”. The Supreme Court docket additionally mentioned it will hear petitions difficult the validity of the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA) solely after violence stopped.

A petitioner, lawyer Vineet Dhanda, mentioned the Supreme Court docket should declare the CAA “constitutional” and take motion towards “activists, students, media houses spreading false rumours”.

“How can we declare that an Act passed by the Parliament is constitutional? There is always a presumption of constitutionality. If you had been a student of law at some point time, you should know,” responded the Chief Justice.

“The country going through critical times. Endeavour should be for peace. Such petitions don’t help,” Chief Justice Bobde asserted.