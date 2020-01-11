Country In Turmoil But We Have Overcome Crisis Before Too: Sunil Gavaskar

“We as a nation can go higher only when we are all together,” Sunil Gavaskar stated. (File)

New Delhi:

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday expressed confidence that India will overcome the present “turmoil” brought on by nationwide college students’ protests identical to it had handled a number of important conditions previously.

Prior to now few weeks, there had been a number of protests, first on the Jamia Millia College in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) after which as a result of violence by a masked mob at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU).

“The country is in turmoil. Some of our youngsters are out on the street when they should be in their classrooms. Some of them are ending up in hospitals for being out on the streets,” have been Mr Gavaskar’s introductory remarks whereas delivering the 26th Annual Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture in New Delhi.

Mr Gavaskar stated he believes within the thought of India which is able to allow the residents to drag by way of this hour of disaster.

“The majority of them are in classrooms trying to forge their career and build to take India forward. We as a nation can go higher only when we are all together. When each one of us has to be simply Indian. That is what the game taught us. We win when we pull together. India has overcome many crisis in the past. It will overcome this as well and emerge a stronger nation. We as a nation can go higher only if we are all together,” he stated.