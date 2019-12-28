Country Is In “Trouble”, Says Priyanka Gandhi In Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi says if “we do not raise our voice, we will proveto be cowards.” (File)

Lucknow:

Congress common secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra right now stated at current the nation is preventing an ideology which it had fought in opposition to throughout the freedom battle.

“Today in the country, there are such powers in the government with whom we had a historical clash. We are at present fighting an ideology against which we had fought during the freedom struggle,” she stated in Lucknow on the UP Congress headquarters.

Priyanka Gandhi was addressing social gathering leaders throughout a programme held to mark the 135th Basis Day of the Congress.

“Today the country is in trouble. If we do not raise our voice, we will prove to be cowards,” she added.