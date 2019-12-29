Couple accidentally threw away £15,000 in cash at a recycling plant 

By Chantalle Edmunds For Mailonline

A pair who by accident threw away £15,000 in money have had their cash returned due to sincere recycling centre employees.

The duo from Burnham-On-Sea had taken a number of bins of garbage from the home they had been clearing, belonging to a deceased relative, to a recycling depot in Midsomer Norton, Somerset.

Unknown to them a considerable sum of cash was tucked inside.

Eagle-eyed employees had been in search of cable after they noticed the money inside one of many bins.

The sincere staff then contacted Avon and Somerset Police who discovered the couple with the assistance of CCTV footage from the recycling centre.

Officers recognized the automotive that had dropped them off and had been then capable of finding the couple’s handle.

At Radstock Police station they advised police that that they had been clearing a relative’s home in Tub and dropped off bins on the recycling centre.

The couple added that the relative had been identified to cover cash in unusual locations round the home.

Avon and Somerset Police mentioned on Fb : ‘We wish to say a giant thanks to the employees on the recycling centre.

‘With out their diligent perspective, integrity and help, the household would by no means have identified concerning the cash discovered, and we’d not have been in a position to return it to them, particularly in time for Christmas.