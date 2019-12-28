Couple Among Four Arrested For Alleged Burglary In Delhi

Throughout investigation, CCTV digital camera footage have been analysed, police mentioned (Representational)

New Delhi:

4 individuals, together with a 36-year-old lady, have been arrested for allegedly burgling a home in South Delhi’s Higher Kailash space, the police mentioned on Saturday.

Jewelry valued over Rs two crore, watches price round Rs 4 lakh and different worthwhile articles have been recovered from their possession, the police mentioned.

The accused have been recognized as Raju (40), his spouse Pinky (36), Hunny Kumar Gupta (23), all residents of Sultan Puri, and Sageer (50), a resident of Chirag Delhi.

On December 20, a criticism was obtained at Higher Kailash police station relating to the theft and housebreaking in a home, a senior police officer mentioned.

“During investigation, CCTV camera footage were analysed. In one of the footage, police saw Raju, following which he was arrested on Wednesday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur mentioned.

On his occasion, his spouse Pinky and two different accused have been arrested, the DCP mentioned.