Couple are shown £100, 0000 18th-century church in Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It

A pair in want of area for a rising household have been proven a grade II listed 18th-century church in Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or Checklist It – however viewers have been left questioning how one can flip a graveyard right into a backyard.

In final night time’s episode of the Channel four present, Mark Drummond, from Tyneside, advised the way it was time to maneuver from the four-bed Victorian townhouse he purchased with spouse Suze ten years in the past, however she disagreed and will solely see the positives – together with the placement, and dimension of the rooms.

However whereas Kirstie got here up with a easy refurb plan to maximise the usage of area, Phil performed a wild card and confirmed the couple a £100, 000 church which included planning permission for a four-bedroom residence.

‘Phil confirmed the couple a church that was up for conversion on #Loveitorlistit,’ wrote one shocked viewer. ‘I’ve seen dozens of them of home renovation programmes, however how do you exchange a graveyard right into a backyard?’

Mark and Suze Drummond, from Tyneside, have been proven an 18th century church (pictured) in final night time’s episode of Channel four’s Love It Or Checklist It

The grade II listed church was in the marketplace for £100, 000 and included planning permission for a four-bedroom residence. Pictured, contained in the sacristy

Regardless of host Phil Spencer’s greatest efforts, the couple weren’t swayed by the concept. Pictured, collectively

A second commented: ‘The graveyard.. what do you do with that?! My head is spinning. Do we all know what occurred to it ultimately?’

The couple advised that whereas they’ve glad reminiscences of their townhouse with three-year-old Cora, Mark’s daughter Kayleigh, and one other child lady on the best way, additionally they have a deeper connection.

‘In October 2014 after a very long time of making an attempt and ultimately discovering out we have been pregnant, we sadly misplaced a bit of boy after a number of hours when he was born,’ defined Suze.

‘So our little Chester may be very a lot part of this home. It could be a break by way of the emotion to have to offer this up and transfer.’

Whereas Mark and Suze advised how they have been up for a problem, they declared the church ‘an excessive amount of’ of a undertaking (pictured inside)

The church boasted all of its unique options, together with stained glass home windows (pictured)

Viewers have been fast to take to Twitter, with many questioning how they may remodel a graveyard right into a backyard (pictured)

Nonetheless, with a large checklist it funds of £370, 000, Phil determined to point out the couple St James’ church, the place worship stopped in 2016.

When questioned whether or not they had an issue with the concept, Suze admitted: ‘I am wanting on the graveyard – that is not the backyard I imagined.’

Phil defined that whereas at present one huge open area, plans had been agreed to put in a mezzanine flooring with 4 bedrooms and two loos on an higher degree.

Downstairs, the chancel may very well be transformed right into a kitchen with a eating room past, with a utility room within the outdated sacristy, whereas the large nave and aspect aisles may very well be reworked into a big front room.

Unsurprisingly, the couple weren’t taken by the concept and declared the undertaking ‘an excessive amount of’ – however viewers have been left divided.

‘The couple on find it irresistible or checklist it are actually going to let the chance to transform a church right into a home go. That s*** can be so enjoyable,’ wrote one, whereas a second commented: ‘Love Phils checklist it concepts. A church.’

A 3rd joked: ‘In the event that they purchase the church will we get a cross over episode with Grand Designs?’ whereas a fourth penned: ‘Phil has gone rogue right here.’

Because the episode got here to an finish, it was revealed the couple had determined to place their home in the marketplace.

Suze admitted she had emotional ties to the four-bed mid-terrace Victorian townhouse she and Mark purchased virtually ten years in the past (pictured)