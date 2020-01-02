Couple ‘lucky’ to be alive after scary Brampton highway shooting

A pair driving alongside a freeway on the northern fringe of Brampton late on New Yr’s Day is fortunate to be alive after their automobile was hit a number of instances by gunfire.

Peel Regional Police say a person was driving on Hwy. 50 — by a rural space south of Mayfield Rd. — with a lady within the entrance passenger seat when photographs rang out Wednesday night time.

“Just before midnight, we got a call from a male driver who believed he was being shot at while driving southbound on the highway,” Const. Sarah Patten mentioned Thursday.

She mentioned the person pulled over and noticed “several bullet holes in his vehicle.”

“Thankfully nobody suffered any injuries,” Patten mentioned. “They were very lucky.”

The automobile was struck a number of instances alongside the driving force’s aspect with at the least one shot hitting the driving force’s aspect window.

The capturing unfolded so rapidly that the couple was unable to get an excellent have a look at the shooter’s automobile, so no arrests have been made.

Nonetheless, cops are interesting to motorists who have been within the space on the time to come back ahead with any dashcam video that may assist investigators.

The horrifying incident is simply the newest capturing to happen on a GTA freeway over the last 14 months:

— Three individuals have been wounded by gunfire whereas driving on Hwy. 401, close to Whites Rd., in Pickering, on Dec. 20, 2019.

— Terrence Agtual, 28, was killed and two males wounded by gunfire whereas driving on Hwy. 410, between Steeles and Finch Aves., in Brampton on Dec. 7, 2019.



Terrence Agtual (Toronto Police handout)

— One man was killed whereas a person and a lady have been injured by gunfire as they drove on to Hwy. 410 close to Derry Rd., in Mississauga, on Oct. 22, 2019.

— One man was discovered shot to demise and one other wounded inside a automobile that ended up within the ditch on Hwy. 410, close to Sandalwood Pkwy. on Sept. 16, 2019.



Jason Ramkishun, 23, was shot lifeless whereas driving a Honda Accord on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga on Nov. 13, 2018. (Equipped picture)

— A person, 26, was wounded by gunfire whereas driving on Hwy. 410, south of Steeles Ave., on Nov. 20, 2018.

And Jason Ramkishun, 23, was shot to demise whereas driving on Hwy. 410, close to Courtneypark Dr., on Nov. 13, 2018.

