FAYETTEVILLE, AR—After the pair turned down a social gathering for the third time that month, shut mates of Daybreak and Kevin Edmund confirmed Wednesday that the couple had actually stopped being enjoyable after having their youngsters die. “They never want to go out anymore; it’s always ‘We have family therapy’ or ‘Dawn can’t get out of bed today’ or whatever,” stated Kevin’s finest pal Thomas Fendrich, who added that within the years because the Edmunds’ Four-year-old twin ladies had been killed in a horrific automobile accident, it appeared just like the couple now not knew easy methods to have an excellent time. “On the off chance they do come out, we’ll usually spend half of dinner looking at all of Dawn’s photos of her deceased kids, and it’s like, we get it! They were cute! And Kevin used to be such a party animal, but now he’s saying he can’t even look at alcohol after what happened. It’s honestly a bummer, and you know what? I can tell you right now that I’m not going to be one of those people who is just completely obsessed with their dead kids.” At press time, Fendrich was seen rolling his eyes because the couple launched into yet one more boring story about their daughters’ final phrases earlier than passing away.