Couple raffle off their £500,000 Shropshire farmhouse for £2 a ticket

A pair are getting ready to raffle off their £500,000 Shropshire farmhouse for £2 a ticket after failing to discover a purchaser once they put it up on the market final 12 months.

Michael and Linda Chatha have lived on the property, known as Shrubbery Farm, in Longnor, Shrewsbury, since 2003.

However the couple, who can not afford to maintain the home, have been struggling to promote it since final summer season and so determined to launch a raffle.

The indifferent property has been been sympathetically prolonged and renovated 4 occasions and boasts uncovered beams in each room. Pictured: Eating room

The four-bedroom property, which boasts a separate self-contained annex known as The Granary, is value £500,000.



Michael, initially from Sutton Coldfield, stated: ‘We have been right here for 17 years and it has been a privilege to reside in our dream nation cottage.’

The daddy-of-two, to Charlie, 18, and Jack, 16, added: ‘My spouse and I’ve gone our separate methods and we put up for sale final 12 months with two main property brokers however didn’t discover a purchaser, in all probability due to the housing market and Brexit.

‘We had been impressed by a man who did the identical factor along with his £800,000 property and he ended up promoting £1million-worth of tickets.’

The farmhouse-style kitchen comes full with an AGA, 10ft vintage cupboard and beamed ceiling. It leads by to a walk-in pantry in addition to a utility room

Th home additionally boasts a examine, eating room and front room (pictured) which itself enjoys a built-in library with French doorways resulting in the gardens

It backs onto a 13th-century church and Longnor Corridor, with its medieval deer park, which suggests it has nearly no neighbours. Pictured: Downstairs examine

Michael and Linda hope to promote 300,000 tickets so as to make the £600,000 that can cowl the price of the property, stamp responsibility and authorized charges – which means that the winner is not going to need to pay any of it.

But when this determine will not be reached, the winner will likely be provided 90 per cent of the ticket receipts as a money prize as a substitute.

The couple say that if they may make a considerable donation to native charity Hope Home, which helps youngsters with life-limiting sicknesses, in the event that they make greater than their goal determine.

The indifferent property itself has uncovered beams in each room and a farmhouse-style kitchen full with an oil-fired AGA and walk-in pantry.

It has been been sympathetically prolonged and renovated 4 occasions.

It now additionally boasts a examine, eating room, front room with built-in library and French doorways resulting in the gardens in addition to a driveway with parking room for eight vehicles.

It backs onto a 13th-century church and Longnor Corridor, with its medieval deer park, which suggests it has nearly no neighbours.

Historic Shrewsbury city is 15 minutes up the street and it takes simply 90 minutes to achieve the Welsh coast.

Michael, who works in advertising for a software program firm, stated: ‘I used to be born and bred in Sutton Coldfield and after we had Charlie we used to return out right here to go to a rustic pub and stated it will be fantastic to discover a place to reside right here.

‘It was greater than we may afford however we stated you solely reside as soon as so we stretched ourselves and it has been an exquisite residence and an amazing funding.

‘Our youngsters went to the Ofsted-rated Excellent faculty up the street and the local people is nice.

‘Ludlow, with all its beautiful eating places, is solely 20 minutes away, you might be in Birmingham and Chester inside an hour, and inside 90 minutes you might be dipping your ft within the water in Aberdovey in Wales.’

The couple say that if they may make a considerable donation to native charity Hope Home, which helps youngsters with life-limiting sicknesses, in the event that they make greater than their goal determine. Pictured: Upstairs touchdown

The deadline for entries is 4pm on January 31, 2020 and the winner will likely be drawn electronically in public on the home with the press and a solicitor current earlier than being notified by electronic mail and phone. Pictured: Exterior

He added: ‘We all know numerous individuals from Sutton Coldfield and Birmingham would love the thought of residing in a rustic residence however the winner may do what they like with it, whether or not that is to lease it out, begin an Air BnB or promote it themselves.

‘It is already began to go viral, with numerous individuals tweeting about it in America. We have had calls from the James Corden and Ellen reveals, and GMTV too.

‘The tickets have been promoting like loopy within the final couple of hours.’

The property was valued final summer season by two main property brokers at £545,000 and £520,000 respectively.

Michael says it has greater than doubled in worth within the final 10 years.

Tickets price £2 every and require entrants to reply a query concerning the space.

The deadline for entries is 4pm on January 31, 2020 and the winner will likely be drawn electronically in public on the home with the press and a solicitor current earlier than being notified by electronic mail and phone.