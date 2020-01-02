Couple say raw sewage has been flooding into their £300,000 new home

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Revealed: 04:37 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:03 EST, 2 January 2020

A livid couple declare they’re dwelling in a house from hell – after alleging that their dream new construct house repeatedly floods with uncooked sewage.

Daniel Patrick, 32 and his companion Katy, 37, purchased their dream £300,000 household house off-plan from Persimmon houses in Redditch, Worcestershire in August 2018.

The couple who’ve two youngsters, say they have been so excited to get into the home that they did not discover any faults – but it surely wasn’t lengthy earlier than their downstairs bathroom started flooding with uncooked sewage any time they flushed the bathroom downstairs.

Daniel Patrick, pictured exterior his house in Redditch, Worcestershire, claims the new-build property has been repeatedly flooded with uncooked sewage, a few of which has even made its manner into his washer

Mr Patrick, pictured in his again backyard claims there was no exterior drainage put in

He stated the again backyard repeatedly floods due to the shortage of sufficient drainage

The couple say the again backyard of their four-bedroom house is a no go space, after it additionally started to flood with rain water – and say the builders stated there was no exterior drainage system fitted to their house.

The household additionally declare foul water from the sewer makes its manner into the washer.

After three neighbours complained of the identical drawback, Mr Patrick now says that pipework has been accomplished – however simply causes waste from three different houses to assemble of their backyard.

Mr Patrick, an IT supervisor, stated: ‘Since transferring in we have now had uncooked sewage in our property twice.

‘Inside a number of days of transferring in I approached the location employees with my considerations concerning the rear backyard, my considerations have been ignored and I used to be informed it was because of the drains having to be accomplished.

‘The primary time was final yr Christmas none of our bogs would flush and waste was developing into the downstairs rest room and into the room itself.

Contractors have been pressured to return again to the new-build home to enhance the drainage

‘The second time, round February, Persimmon acknowledged there was a difficulty and somebody was despatched out, each instances instruments have been discovered within the drains that we left over from the construct.

‘The canine walked it via the home and I attempted to say for cleansing and changing carpets they usually stated no- in the long run we have now needed to change all of the downstairs with laminate flooring in case it occurs once more.’

On prime of every part the pair say they have been informed by plumbers despatched by Persimmon that water waste was attributable to a defective washing machine- Daniel and Katie shortly changed it however the issue occurred once more.

He added: ‘He got here and stated, it has nothing to do with the drainage and we would want a brand new washing machine- we needed to spend £300 on a brand new washer and there was nonetheless waste popping out.

‘What we additionally discovered was that we had been washing our garments in excrement- the pipes would again up with the human waste -not solely ourselves however the subsequent door neighbours as nicely – and would return into the washer.

‘Myself, my companion and my two youngsters have been strolling round in garments washed in waste water.

‘We have now two younger youngsters, we have now lived on this home for 12 months, we have now had uncooked sewage coming from the downstairs bathroom-our youngsters got here house from college discovering excrement throughout our home.

‘Once we notify them we have been informed it is not an emergency.’

Mr Patrick believes waste from different homes is now flowing and gathering in his backyard

The household claimed that uncooked sewerage has managed to make its manner into the bathroom

Throughout an inspection for the drainage system, carried out by M.V Kelly, the grounds contractor of Persimmon, on Could 2019, that Daniel and Katy requested it found there was no pipes in any backyard on the location in any respect.

Daniel stated: ‘Our neighbour has had 4 gangs of staff in two weeks attributable to them strolling of web site because of the ‘poor situations’ -it seems what has made ours particularly dangerous is the truth that weren’t solely on the backside of the hill, however no preliminary inspections of the bottom have been carried out and that solely having dug our neighbours backyard up have they discovered a pre-existing land drain coming from the highest of the location feeding water into our backyard.

‘Now that drain is fed into 4 drains in our neighbour’s backyard which in flip is fed into our backyard, so water is pouring out and simply sat in our backyard, we merely can’t use the backyard.

‘We’re in search of some solutions and we nonetheless have not bought any- what is going on to occur subsequent?

Persimmon has been approached for remark.

Mr Patrick claims water from this pit additionally makes its manner into his backyard