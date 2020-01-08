Couple transform secret WWII tower, which laid derelict for years, into a stunning £1.2M family home

By Jo Tweedy For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:45 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 11:49 EST, eight January 2020

A former secret communications pod that was housed in a water tower at an Essex prisoner-of-war camp through the Second World Warfare has been dramatically reworked right into a luxurious dwelling – with a £1.2million asking worth.

The Water Tower, in Excessive Garrett close to Braintree, was as soon as a covert communications hub at 78 Working Camp, a POW camp that housed 700 Italian, and a few German prisoners, throughout World Warfare II.

Nevertheless, its 2020 position has seen it spectacularly reworked right into a luxurious household dwelling, that comes with a parcel of land sufficiently big to carry a soccer event or host a dressage competitors.

Dwelling with historical past! After a pair purchased the Water Tower, which opened in 1938 and served the 78 Working Camp – a British POW camp – it is undergone a dramatic transformation to show it right into a luxurious household dwelling

A imaginative and prescient of gleaming quartz: The property now has open-plan residing downstairs and 4 bedrooms within the tower that after alerted a close-by US airbase to potential enemy assaults through the Second World Warfare

A pair, who personal native companies, determined to revive the favored Essex landmark a number of years in the past, re-designing the house into glamorous residing quarters

A bed room, styled in gray and silver, with 4 chandeliers offering the lighting, gives wardrobes for purses and sneakers

Mild additionally pours into one of many property’s bedrooms by way of two shafts

Remodeled by an Essex couple, each enterprise homeowners, the favored native landmark now has quartz-tiled flooring, a futuristic kitchen with luxurious home equipment and and a sweeping driveway behind high-security electrical gates.

The couple determined to tackle the derelict property in the midst of the Essex countryside, which will be seen from miles round, and apply some lateral considering.

Now, due to their full overhaul, the house has gone in the marketplace for a cool £1.2million.

Boasting 4 bedrooms and 5 flooring of open-plan residing house, together with devoted shoe and purse wardrobes, the newest incarnation is one million miles away from its position in British historical past.

Within the pink: an ample en-suite – full with a small flock of flamingos – is discovered off the main bedroom

The tower as soon as supplied water to almost 700 prisoners of conflict whereas working as 78 Working Camp throughout World Warfare II

Be seated: a gray leather-based nook couch gives a cushty view of the sprawling garden exterior

In 1938, it was used to ship details about potential air strikes to a close-by American air base in wartime, one thing that was saved a agency secret from nearly all of the camps inmates and guards. It was a functioning water tower too, feeding the camp very important provides.

The proprietor instructed property agent Zoe Napier how he turned tempted to purchase the historic abode after often driving previous it.

He stated: ‘Each myself and my spouse have native companies and had pushed previous the derelict water tower at Excessive Garrett for a few years.

‘Being avid followers of the Grand Designs, we all the time mentioned that someday we’d like to convert the tower and the land into one thing very particular.

Soccer? Or maybe a dressage present? The acre of land exterior is surrounded by lovely Essex countryside

The property’s exterior has been lined with polar white stones and boasts bespoke safety gates

He added: ‘As soon as funds allowed us to and when the property got here to the market, we instantly made a proposal and the remaining is historical past. We had nice assist from the native heritage division and native residents to get it trying like it’s now.

‘The placement is fabulous and the neighbours are definitely very quiet. With a bus cease exterior, college runs have been a factor of the previous. There are some nice bridleways reverse and we get pleasure from taking the household and the horse out for a hack.’

Surrounding bridleways encircle the previous prisoner of conflict camp, which has been a favorite with locals since surviving the Second World Warfare

The property’s color scheme is essentially gray and silver, maybe taking inspiration from Essex type guru Mrs Hinch, who commonly shares images of her luxurious dwelling interiors.

Whereas pure gentle floods in from specifically created shafts, there are additionally glittering chandeliers galore to spice up the brightness.

And the open plan lounge and eating space is presently dwelling to a big leather-based nook sofa, which gives a snug view on the sprawling acre of land exterior.

The Water Tower is on sale for £1.2million with Zoe Napier