Couple who baited and beat bicycle thieves arrested for assault, police say

For months, police mentioned, a Visalia, Calif., couple left a bicycle unattended exterior their residence so as to bait passersby into stealing it. As soon as somebody took the bike, the couple would run from their residence and, on a minimum of 4 events, police mentioned, beat the particular person with a baseball bat.

Visalia police arrested the couple Wednesday. They face prices of assault with a lethal weapon and conspiracy.

Police say Corey Curnutt, 25, and Savannah Grillot, 29, posted movies of the assaults to YouTube from July by November. Video reveals the unattended bike within the entrance of the home. In two cases, an individual takes the bicycle off the property. As soon as that particular person reaches the sidewalk, two folks recognized by police as Curnett and Grillot run from their residence with a baseball bat in hand.

“The victims in the cases received various non-life-threatening injuries,” Visalia police mentioned.

A neighbor advised KSEE-TV that, every so often, the assaults occurred virtually nightly.

Native media reported that Grillot is a sailor who has been assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore. A Navy spokesperson was not instantly out there to substantiate that data with The Instances.

A GoFundMe web page shared on Curnutt’s Fb web page mentioned that after the couple’s automobile window was busted and cash was stolen, adopted later by the theft of their son’s bicycle and different gadgets, regulation enforcement was contacted however no arrests have been made.

“They decided to use a scare tactic in effort to convince people to stop stealing from them,” the web page reads.

Anybody with additional details about the case is requested to contact Det. James Cummings at (559) 713-4722.