Couple win £2million Lottery jackpot before son gets cancer all-clear

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Revealed: 05:14 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 05:31 EST, three January 2020

A pair had been celebrating at this time after profitable £2million simply days earlier than being given the information that their 15-year-old son was away from most cancers.

John and Allison McDonald, of Stockton on Tees, County Durham, matched all six numbers on a Fortunate Dip ticket to win the life-changing Nationwide Lottery jackpot.

However that they had even higher information when simply three days later they had been informed their son Ewan, who had battled non-Hodgkin lymphoma all yr, was most cancers free.

John and Allison McDonald have a good time their £2million Lotto jackpot win at Crathorne Corridor at this time

The couple, from Stockton On Tees, County Durham, have a good time on the lodge in North Yorkshire

Mr McDonald, 62, mentioned: ‘It is rather like all of our lifelong goals got here true within the area of three days. What a begin to 2020.

‘Everybody all the time goals of profitable the lottery at Christmas – and talks about how wonderful this is able to be – however Allison and I by no means believed it might occur to us – and it has.

‘After which to obtain information that Ewan’s newest scans are all clear is simply actually wonderful. We’re so grateful. 2020 is definitely wanting like being one wonderful yr for the three of us.’

Ewan was identified with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in Could final yr and underwent chemotherapy remedy.

Three days after their win the couple came upon that their son Ewan, 15, was away from most cancers

Mr and Mrs McDonald are celebrating their £2million win at Crathorne Corridor in North Yorkshire

Each Mr McDonald, a safety officer, who ceaselessly labored 70-hour weeks and his spouse, 49, who labored in an opticians, have now handed of their notices at work.

Mr McDonald added: ‘I had completed my routine patrols and was sitting having a cup of tea after I remembered I had not checked my lottery ticket.

‘I rapidly realised I had matched two numbers and I assumed nice – this implies I’ve received a Fortunate Dip.

‘I then realised I had matched three numbers and I used to be completely over the moon – pondering we will do one thing good this weekend as a household. However as I continued to verify I realised I had matched all six.

The couple’s son Ewan was given the all-clear from most cancers after being identified in Could 2019

Mr and Mrs McDonald have a good time their win at Crathorne Corridor in North Yorkshire this morning

‘I used to be simply in whole shock. My legs had been trembling as I referred to as Camelot to verify that what I used to be seeing was in truth proper. I could not consider it when the information was confirmed. I instantly referred to as Allison who was within the dentist on the time.’

Mrs McDonald mentioned when she observed a missed name from John she instantly thought the worst, including: ‘All types of ideas rushed via my head.

‘I simply thought oh no why is he calling me – one thing should be improper – one thing horrible has occurred – has one thing gone improper with Ewan?

‘By no means did I consider after I referred to as him again he could be telling me we had received the Lotto Jackpot.’

The press convention was held on the luxurious Crathorne Corridor lodge close to Yarm in North Yorkshire

High of the procuring record now’s a brand new household dwelling – a indifferent home with 4 bedrooms and a beautiful backyard.

Mrs McDonald, who has been on well being care depart from work to allow her to take care of Ewan, mentioned: ‘That is simply probably the most wonderful feeling ever.

‘It’s unbelievable that this win has not solely given us the monetary safety to purchase a beautiful new household dwelling – but additionally time.

‘We are able to each now afford to cease work and spend time with our household making reminiscences – one thing we may solely have ever dreamed of doing.’

Journey and going to go to new locations can be excessive on the agenda for the couple, who even have two different kids and three grandchildren.

Mr and Mrs McDonald purchased their ticket from an Asda grocery store on Portrack Lane in Stockton on Tees, and matched their numbers on December 18.

They revealed their win this morning after they held a information convention on the luxurious Crathorne Corridor lodge close to Yarm in North Yorkshire.

Nationwide Lottery operators Camelot mentioned the McDonalds scooped the jackpot on December 18, including that the 2 bits of fine information had been ‘the very best ever begin to 2020 for them’.