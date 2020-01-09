Couple’s holiday from hell at five star Jamaican resort

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Revealed: 11:16 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:35 EST, 9 January 2020

A pair have slammed TUI for promoting a sub-par luxurious resort claiming visitors are ‘snorting coke’ from tables.

Karl Lewis-Legislation, 54, spent £7,100 on his go to to ‘hell on earth’ to Jamaica to rejoice his 10th wedding ceremony anniversary along with his spouse Caroline, 51, for practically a month.

The skilled caterers from Canterbury, Kent had been shocked by what they witnessed on the resort.

Karl Lewis-Legislation and his spouse Caroline declare they’d a vacation from hell after spending £7,100 on a month-long luxurious vacation in Jamaica with TUI staying in a 5 star platinum resort

Mr Lewis-Legislation posted a number of images on the TUI Fb web page displaying a number of the much less spectacular options of the resort Grand Palladium Girl Hamilton Resort & Spa in Lucea, close to Montego Bay, Jamaica

The couple had been staying from November 29 to December 28 on the 5 star platinum TUI rated resort Grand Palladium Girl Hamilton Resort & Spa in Lucea close to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Mr Lewis Legislation wrote on TUI’s Fb web page sharing footage on January 7 saying:

‘This resort is not more than a two star score and definitely Not 5 star Platinum.’

He stated there was proof of defective electrics, cockroaches and even inedible meals.

The pictures present uncooked meat given to the shoppers for one of many meals, damaged chairs and roofs showing to crumble with dwell cables uncovered on the grass or from above.

He alleged that a number of the electrical connections outdoors the resort seemed unsafe

Talking Mr Lewis-Legislation stated: ‘As regards to our go to to hell on earth. On arrival to the resort we suffered each day energy cuts that would final something from two minutes to an hour and they might occur each day not less than 4 or 5 occasions a day.

‘We endured two and three hour queues for meals and eating places once more each day, once you did get to eat there can be no crockery on the tables, no cutlery on the tables, so that you could not even eat once you bought right into a restaurant.

‘The meals within the eating places was nothing wanting disgraceful.

‘We’re notably upset about dwell and uncovered electrics hanging from ceilings or mendacity in soaking moist grass that would simply both critically injure somebody who could both step on it and even worse a baby touches one. It could be throughout for them.’

MailOnline has approached TUI for a remark.

The resort, pictured, was described as a 5 Star Platinum resort, however Mr Lewis-Legislation prompt the extent of lodging on supply was substandard