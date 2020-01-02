Courage needed for Polar Bear Dip

“It was wonderful!”

These have been the enthusiastic phrases of the matriarch of the mayhem — Gaye Braveness — after she emerged from the water off of Bronte Seashore Park in Oakville, finishing the New Yr’s Braveness Polar Bear Dip.

“Not only does it feel good but physically and mentally I feel amazing,” stated Braveness.

“I know now that we have almost raised $2 million for those in need of clear water.”

A whole bunch — many in costumes like Elvis, a gorilla and the Luck of the Irish Duo — splashed into the frigid water on the 35th annual occasion to boost money for World Imaginative and prescient Canada and people in want in Rwanda.

Braveness stated her favorite dip was the preliminary splash into the chilly lake 35 years in the past.

“It was the year I dared my two sons to go in the water when they were lounging around (at home),” stated Braveness.



Sharon (L), and her pal Lorraine — the Luck of the Irish Duo — relied on a little bit of Irish whiskey for braveness as they took to the near-freezing water alongside Oakville’s shoreline on Jan. 1, 2020. (Jack Boland, Toronto Solar)

The Luck of the Irish Duo — wearing inexperienced masks and St. Patrick’s Day outfits — used a little bit of Irish whiskey to bolster their braveness earlier than wading into the near-freezing water.

Sharon — one of many duo — insisted in her Dublin accent that “it wasn’t that cold” as she went in for about 30 seconds.

“It was cool. I love it,” stated Sharon. “I was good. I went down under (the water), though, I’m good.”