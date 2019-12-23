Court Adjourns Hearing On Probe Agency’s Plea Against Robert Vadra’s Bail

Robert Vadra is going through cash laundering expenses (File Photograph)

New Delhi:

The Delhi Excessive Court docket on Monday adjourned until January 14 the listening to on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searching for cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to businessman Robert Vadra and his shut aide Manoj Arora in reference to an alleged money-laundering case.

The matter was adjourned after Robert Vadra’s authorized group sought extra time citing the absence of senior lawyer KTS Tulsi.

The trial courtroom had, on April 1, granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra and Manoj Arora and directed them to furnish a private bond of Rs 5 lakh every and surety of the identical quantity to avail the bail.

Later, searching for cancellation of the anticipatory bail, advocate DP Singh, representing the ED, said that the trial courtroom had “not considered certain facts”.

The Enforcement Directorate mentioned that Robert Vadra remained “evasive and non-cooperative” in the course of the interrogation and had a “money chain that directly links to him”.

The probe company contended that the anticipatory bail granted to each interfered with the investigation.

The case pertains to alleged cash laundering within the buy of a London-based property value 1.9 million kilos.