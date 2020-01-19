Court Asks Police To Give Evidence Linking Telangana Professor To Maoists

Mr Kaseem, 46, working within the Telugu Division within the varsity, was arrested on Saturday (File)

Hyderabad:

A day after he was arrested for alleged Maoist hyperlinks, an affiliate professor of the Osmania College was on Sunday produced earlier than the Telangana Excessive Courtroom which recorded his assertion and directed the police to submit the case diaries and first info report towards him.

Listening to a petition difficult affiliate professor C Kaseem’s alleged unlawful detention, Chief Justice RS Chauhan recorded his assertion and ordered the police to furnish all particulars, together with the proof towards him, by January 23.

The CJ had on Saturday directed the police to supply Mr Kaseem after an pressing listening to of a habeas corpus petition by president of the Telangana unit of the Civil Liberties Committee Gaddam Laxman.

Habeas corpus petition is filed to hunt manufacturing of an individual in court docket.

Siddipet District Police Commissioner D Joel Davis advised PTI that the court docket sought info in reference to the FIR by which Kaseem was arrested and standing of 5 different legal circumstances pending towards him.

It additional directed the police to submit in its counter affidavit the proof, together with Mr Kaseem’s alleged hyperlinks with Maoists, on which the police had been banking upon, he mentioned.

Mr Kaseem, 46, working within the Telugu Division within the varsity, was arrested on Saturday following searches at his home, and he was produced earlier than a court docket by which remanded him to judicial custody.

In accordance with the petitioner’s counsel V Raghunath, Mr Kaseem knowledgeable the excessive court docket that he by no means had any relationship, or interplay with the Maoists.