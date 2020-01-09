Court Directs Tihar Authorities To Provide Treatment To Bhim Army Chief

The Bhim Military chief was despatched to judicial custody on December 21 by a Delhi courtroom.

New Delhi:

A Delhi courtroom directed Tihar jail authorities on Thursday to offer therapy for polycythemia to Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested in reference to violence in the course of the anti-Citizenship Modification Act protest in previous Delhi’s Daryaganj space.

Chief Metropolitan Justice of the Peace Arul Verma handed the instructions on Chandrashekhar Azad’s plea for correct therapy of polycythemia at AIIMS the place he had been present process the therapy.

In a short listening to on Wednesday, the jail authorities had sought time to file Chandrashekhar Azad’s medical report in response to his software in search of therapy on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) within the nationwide capital, mentioned advocate Mehmood Pracha, who represented Chandrashekhar Azad.

The applying claimed that Chandrashekhar Azad was affected by polycythemia, a dysfunction of blood thickness, and “requires continuous checkup from the doctors concerned from AIIMS, who are supervising his treatment for a long time”.

If the therapy was not supplied urgently to Chandrashekhar Azad, it would result in cardiac arrest, the applying said.

The Bhim Military chief was despatched to judicial custody on December 21 by a Delhi courtroom.

Chandrashekhar Azad’s outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act on December 20, with out police permission.