Court Grants 2 Day Parole To Rape Accused To Take Oath As MP

Atul Rai will go to New Delhi on January 29 in police custody and cops will take him again on January 31

Allahabad:

The Allahabad Excessive Courtroom on Thursday granted parole for 2 days to Atul Rai, who gained final yr’s Lok Sabha election from Ghosi parliamentary constituency in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, for taking oath as Member of Parliament in New Delhi.

Rai is in jail in reference to a rape case and has not but been in a position to take oath as an MP as a result of his bail plea was earlier denied by the excessive courtroom.

Granting him two days parole, Justice Ramesh Sinha ordered that Rai will go to nationwide capital on January 29 in police custody and the police will take him again into custody on January 31, after he takes oath as Member of Parliament.

The counsel showing for Rai contended that the applicant couldn’t take oath after being elected within the Lok Sabha polls as he was in jail on costs of rape. His first bail utility was rejected by the Excessive Courtroom that was now listening to his second bail plea.

An FIR was registered in opposition to Rai on Could 1 final yr at Lanka Police Station, Varanasi. Thereafter, he was arrested and despatched to jail.

Rai contested from Ghosi parliamentary constituency and was declared the winner when the outcomes had been introduced on Could 19. He couldn’t take oath as a result of he was not granted bail.