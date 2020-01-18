Court Grants Bail To 14 Arrested For Anti-CAA Protests In Muzaffarnagar

Protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act have been on in Uttar Pradesh since final month.

Muzaffarnagar:

A Muzaffarnagar courtroom granted bail to 14 individuals who have been arrested in reference to violence throughout protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA).

District choose Sanjay Kumar Pachori on Friday allowed their bail pleas and directed that they be launched after furnishing two sureties every of Rs one lakh every.

Based on the prosecution, the accused have been arrested and despatched to jail for allegedly being concerned within the violence that broke out throughout protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act on December 20 in Kotwali police station space.

The police has additionally arrested many others within the district in reference to the incident and imposed the cost of inciting youngsters to pelt stones on 33 folks.

In the meantime, the police registered a case in opposition to unidentified folks for allegedly disseminating faux information, by social media and newspapers, of sexual assault with a madrassa scholar throughout police custody following the December 20 violence through the anti-CAA protests.

The police mentioned a case was registered on Friday underneath part 22 of the POCSO Act in opposition to unidentified folks for allegedly spreading false information pertaining to a toddler”s sexual assault and misusing the legislation.

The case was registered after a criticism was filed by an individual on this regard, police mentioned, including that the madrassa committee has mentioned no incident of sexual assault with any of its college students befell.

Ten college students of the Madrassa Hoja Ilmiya have been arrested by the police following the violence however they have been later granted bail by a courtroom after the SIT probing the incidents mentioned there was no proof in opposition to them.