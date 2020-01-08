Court hears vulnerable man dismembered after drug dealers took over his home

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court docket charged with murdering a susceptible man who was discovered dismembered after ‘drug sellers took over his house’.

Police discovered the pinnacle and torso of William Agar, 53, wrapped up in sheets at an tackle in Barnes, west London on January three.

The reason for dying was recognized as a stab wound to the chest following a autopsy examination at Kingston mortuary on 5 January.

A 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named, appeared on the Previous Bailey right this moment charged with Mr Algar’s homicide after the ugly discover.

Prosecutor Peter Ratliffe stated: ‘The physique itself was wrapped up in a sheet famous twice. Each of his arms and each of his legs had been eliminated. They’ve by no means been recovered.

‘The torso and head remained. The deadly harm was an eight cm deep stab wound to the chest which penetrated the guts.’

He added: ‘There have been an extra 20 stab wounds to out there physique of the deceased and a big space of harm to the scalp according to knife tip chopping down on the cranium.

‘Evaluation of the joints to which the dismembered limbs ought to have been hooked up counsel not a noticed however comparable instruments could have been used and appreciable pressure.

‘The proof counsel that the deceased property had been occupied by drug sellers in the summertime, within the follow sometimes called cuckooing.’

The 17-year-old was supported by his mother and father when he appeared on the Previous Bailey right this moment over video-link from HMP Feltham sporting a gray tracksuit.

He spoke to verify his identify, age, and nationality and was remanded in custody.

The youth, of Kensington, was remanded in custody forward of plea and trial preparation listening to on 25 March.

