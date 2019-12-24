Court Notice To Cops After 6 Accused In Old Delhi Violence Seek Bail

The group of protesters at outdated Delhi’s Daryaganj had refused to again down

New Delhi:

A day after a metropolitan Justice of the Peace dismissed the bail plea of 15 protesters arrested by the Delhi Police on prices of violence at Daryaganj throughout Citizenship (Modification) Act protest, a periods courtroom has issued discover to the police on a plea by the accused who’re searching for bail.

Six out of the 15 protesters have gone to the periods courtroom for bail.

The counsel for the petitioners stated all of the accused had been picked and detained by the Delhi Police from the streets with none proof to indicate they participated within the violent protest.

The periods courtroom has adjourned the matter to December 28.

Final week, hours after Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad led an enormous protest in opposition to the brand new citizenship legislation at Delhi’s Jama Masjid and known as for a protest march to Jantar Mantar, lots of of protesters defied prohibitory orders and took to the streets at Daryaganj.

The Delhi Police had denied permission to the Bhim Military chief, who was later arrested, to conduct the protest march.

Swelling by the minute, the gang of protesters had refused to again down and disperse peacefully and, as tensions rose, a car was set on fireplace outdoors the Daryaganj police station, forcing the cops, who had deployed anti-riot Vajra automobiles, to resort to water cannons and lathi-charges to disperse the gang and management the scenario.

Delhi Police, who got here beneath fireplace for allegedly deploying extreme drive in quelling protests involving college students from Jamia Millia Islamia, have stated they neither lathi-charged protesters nor used tear fuel that day. “We used mild force and water cannon… did not lathi-charge protesters or lob tear-gas shells,” Delhi Police public relations officer MS Randhawa instructed information company Press Belief of India.

Protests have been happening intermittently in opposition to the amended citizenship legislation. Any gathering of 4 or extra individuals are banned at Mandi Home right now.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it should assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.