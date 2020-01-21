Court Rejects Accused’s Bail Plea In Narendra Dabholkar’s Murder Case

Narendra Dabholkar was killed in 2013 (File)

Pune:

A particular courtroom in Pune rejected the bail utility of Sanatan Sanstha member Vikram Bhave on Tuesday, who is likely one of the accused within the 2013 homicide of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Extra Periods Choose SR Navandar stated that bail can’t be granted to the accused given his conviction within the 2008 Thane bomb blasts case and in view of his alleged function in Narendra Dabholkar’s homicide.

In response to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Vikram Bhave, 34, had performed a key function within the conspiracy to kill Narendra Dabholkar by facilitating reconnaissance of the spot in Pune the place he was shot useless on August 20, 2013, and likewise the escape route for the shooters.

The accused was convicted for his alleged involvement within the blasts at theatres and auditoriums in Thane district in 2008.

He was granted bail by the Bombay Excessive Court docket in that case in 2013.

In 2008, blasts ripped by way of Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Might 31 and in a parking zone in Thane’s Gadkari Rangayatan on June four. Earlier than that on February 20, a bomb was recovered at Cineraj Theatre in Panvel in Raigad district which was screening “Jodha Akbar”.