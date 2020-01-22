Court Seeks Police Report On Jamia’s Petition For Case Over Violence

The police cracked down on college students protesting in opposition to the citizenship regulation.

New Delhi:

A Delhi courtroom on Wednesday directed the police to file an motion taken report (ATR) on Jamia Millia Islamia College’s petition searching for registration of a First Info Report in opposition to the alleged police assault on college students throughout protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act final month.

Metropolitan Justice of the Peace Rajat Goyal has sought the report from Station Home Officer (SHO) of Jamia Nagar Police Station by March 16, stating whether or not any motion was taken on the administration’s petition for a FIR.

The petition, filed by the Registrar of the college, claimed that the police had “illegally” entered the campus in December, when the scholars have been protesting peacefully. They have been attacked with tear gasoline shells and sticks, the petition stated.

“Police officials have committed serious offences …and state should be held accountable for such illegal and unlawful acts and excessive/unnecessary force used by the police officials against the innocent protesting students,” the petition stated.

The petition additional claimed that regardless of repeated complaints to the police by the varsity administration to lodge an FIR in opposition to the alleged police assault, no motion has been taken until date.

“Complainant (Registrar) is constrained to approach this court against the Delhi Police officials for illegally breaking out into the campus, without seeking any permission from the competent authorities and unlawfully attacking innocent students,” it stated.

The plea claimed the civic society together with neighbouring localities had referred to as for a peaceable protest outdoors the college space and the police allegedly “broke the gates of the campus, without any having any provocation”, to clear the gang and used “unjustified, excessive, arbitrary and brute force, in total disregard of law and order”.

“Police officials while entering the premises of the university attacked several guards who were on their duty at the gates and at Jama Masjid gate of the university. They were beaten very badly by the officials.”

“The students of were mercilessly beaten and abused. Tear gas shells were fired, lathi charge was done. Police officials broke open the main library gate and fired tear gas shells on studying inside,” the petition stated.