Court Seeks Poll Body’s Response On Plea For Verification Of VVPAT Slips

New Delhi:

Delhi Excessive Courtroom on Monday directed the Election Fee of India (ECI) to reply to a illustration of a petitioner looking for inspection of document of all printed paper slips within the dropbox of the printer of VVPAT (voter-verifiable paper audit path) digital gadget used within the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The petitioner has alleged discrepancies and mismatching within the variety of votes polled on EVMs and counted votes in over 373 Lok Sabha Constituencies in 2019 normal elections.

The court docket was listening to a plea filed by social activist Hans Raj Jain who additionally sought a path to the ECI to make use of an acceptable prototype of the VVPAT system sooner or later, during which the printer is stored open.

The printed poll will fall in a tray stored in entrance of the printer. The voter will then decide it up from the tray, confirm it, fold it and produce it out of the voting compartment and can drop it in a sealed field stored for this objective, in entrance of the presiding officer on the polling station.

The petitioner has additionally requested the court docket to move a path to the ballot physique to manually depend the slips within the dropbox of the printer in any respect polling stations in all Parliamentary and Meeting elections sooner or later.