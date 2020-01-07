Court To Hear Bhim Army Chief’s Plea Seeking Medical Treatment Tomorrow

Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested after he led a large protest towards the Citizenship Act.

New Delhi:

Delhi’s Tis Hazari court docket will on Wednesday hear jailed Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s plea for medical therapy.

Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested after a large protest towards the Citizenship Modification Act in previous Delhi.

Metropolitan Justice of the Peace Arul Verma has requested officers to submit Chandrashekhar Azad’s medical tomorrow.

In his petition, Chandrashekhar Azad mentioned that he has a blood-related medical situation that requires common monitoring and therapy.

“The Bhim Sena chief is suffering with Polycythemia – a blood disease-and requires regular checkup from the concerned doctor at AIIMS, Delhi. He has been undergoing treatment for a long time under his supervision,” the petition learn.