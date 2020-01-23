Court To Hear JNUSU Plea Challenging Decision To Amend Hostel Manual

The scholars of JNU have been protesting for over two months in opposition to the brand new hostel handbook

New Delhi:

Delhi Excessive Court docket is ready to listen to on Friday the plea of Jawaharlal Nehru College College students’ Union (JNUSU) difficult the choice to amend the Hostel Guide contending that it’s “mala fide, arbitrary, illegal and adversely affect the student community”.

The matter is listed to be heard by Justice Rajiv Shakdhar.

JNUSU had on Tuesday filed a petition, difficult the Inter Hostel Administration’s resolution to amend the Hostel Guide.

The plea sought instructions of the courtroom to restrain the JNU administration from imposing late charges on college students for registrations in Winter Semester-2020 and restrain them from taking any actions which might give impact to the draft hostel handbook.

The petition was moved by advocates Abhik Chimni, Aman Shukla, Mayank Goyal and Aarti on behalf of JNUSU members together with its president Aishe Ghose and vice chairman Saket Moon amongst others.

It challenged the amendments together with a rise in hostel price, affecting the rights of these in reserved classes like allocation of hostel rooms, and decreased illustration of JNUSU within the IHA amongst different adjustments.

The petition additional said that no readability has been offered within the amended IHA on how this categorisation is to work within the College.

“That the financial category of this scholarship is laid down clearly as applicable to students whose income does not exceed INR 2,50,000. That student in the University who fall under the category of merit cum means scholarship benefited from a reduced rate in terms of Hostel room rent,” the petition mentioned.

The JNUSU, within the pea, additionally alleged that the hostel presidents, who’re all members of the IHA and are democratically elected representatives, had been despatched an e mail dated October 28, 2019, at 2:50 pm stating that the reconvened assembly is to happen at three pm.

“This action of the Chairperson of the IHA insured that the IHA was held with no student representation, defeating the mandate of the Hostel Manual of including the views of the stakeholders when changing the provisions of the Hostel Manual,” the plea added.

It mentioned that JNUSU and hostel presidents wrote to the JNU administration on a number of events within the matter however the college refused to take any motion and “in fact allowed the ratification of this illegal meeting”.

The scholars of JNU have been protesting for over two months in opposition to the brand new hostel handbook, which hikes hostel and repair prices and imposes a number of restrictions.