Court Upholds Centre’s Ban On Pro-Khalistan Group Sikhs for Justice

The central authorities had enough trigger to take motion towards Sikhs For Justice (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Centre’s ban on pro-Khalistan group ”Sikhs for Justice” has been upheld by a tribunal constituted underneath the Illegal Actions (Prevention) Act saying its actions had been “disruptive” and threatened the “sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India”.

The tribunal, headed by Delhi Excessive Court docket Chief Justice DN Patel, mentioned the proof additionally proved that SFJ was “working in collusion with anti-India entities and forces”.

The central authorities had enough trigger to take motion underneath the UAPA for declaring SFJ as an illegal affiliation, it mentioned.

“The notification dated July 10, 2019 issued by the Union of India under the Act declaring Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) to be an unlawful association is hereby confirmed. The reference is answered in the affirmative,” the tribunal mentioned.

The Centre in July 10, 2019 notification had declared SFJ as an illegal affiliation and had banned it for 5 years, saying the group’s major goal was to determine an “independent and sovereign country” in Punjab and it overtly espouses the reason for Khalistan, difficult the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

Thereafter, in August a tribunal was arrange for adjudicating whether or not there was enough trigger to declare SFJ as an illegal affiliation.

The tribunal, in its order of January 6, has famous that the US-based SFJ, which is run by some Sikhs of international nationality within the US, Canada, the UK and so forth, was behind the marketing campaign referred to as Referendum 2020 which seeks ceding of the state of Punjab from the Union of India.

“The call for a referendum to cede a part of the territory of India in itself is a crime. The association (SFJ) has been proved to be indulging by its speeches and social media expressions and communications, in acts which are detrimental to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India,” it mentioned.