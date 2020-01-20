Courteney Cox repeatedly ‘likes’ posts about Jennifer Aniston’s reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.com

Printed: 17:20 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:22 EST, 20 January 2020

Courteney Cox accepted of her Pals co-star Jennifer Aniston warmly reuniting along with her ex-husband Brad Pitt through the 26th Annual Display Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 50-year-old actress and the 56-year-old actor – who divorced in 2005 – smiled coyly as they affectionately greeted one another backstage on the Shrine Auditorium.

55-year-old Courteney proceeded to ‘like’ all 4 posts about Jen and Brad’s handsy rendezvous on the favored Instagram account, Feedback by Celebs.

Cox is aware of a factor or two about rekindling romance, having break up along with her personal fiancé Johnny McDaid for six months again in 2015.

The Scream alum all the time (controversially) remained pals with Pitt, who guest-starred in an episode titled ‘The One with the Rumor’ of their NBC sitcom again in 2001.

The Oklahoma-born heartthrob and the Valley Lady each took house trophies throughout Sunday’s ceremony for his or her respective work in Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood and Apple TV sequence Morning Present.

‘Let’s be trustworthy, it was a tough half,’ the Oscar-winning producer stated throughout his finest supporting actor acceptance speech.

‘The man who will get excessive, takes his shirt off and would not get on along with his spouse. It is a large stretch. Large.’

Brad and Jen – who met in 1998 – ended their five-year marriage shortly after he wrapped manufacturing on the romantic spy comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie.

Regardless of finalizing their divorce on April 12, Wine Spectator reported Pitt and the 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress are releasing a brand new rosé from the French vineyard the place they lived and wed, Chateau Miraval.

The couple previously referred to as Brangelina additionally share custody of their six kids Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 13; and twins Knox & Vivienne, 11.

For his position as stuntman Cliff Sales space, the Advert Astra motion star subsequent competes for one of the best supporting actor trophy on the 92nd Academy Awards, which air February 9 on ABC.

Brad (born William) goes head-to-head in opposition to A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood’s Tom Hanks, The Two Popes’ Anthony Hopkins, in addition to The Irishman duo Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

