ENTERTAINMENT News

Courteney Cox shares throwback pic of ‘last supper’ with Friends cast before series…

January 24, 2020
2 Min Read

House / TV / Courteney Cox shares throwback pic of ‘last supper’ with Buddies forged earlier than collection finale, Jennifer Aniston reacts

Courteney Cox shared an image with the remainder of the principal forged of fashionable sitcom Buddies that was taken earlier than filming the collection finale.

television
Up to date: Jan 24, 2020 15:54 IST

Courteney Cox shared a throwback picture from the sets of Friends.
Courteney Cox shared a throwback image from the units of Buddies.

Sharing a nostalgic blast from the previous, actor Courteney Cox on Friday dropped a particular picture of herself with the Buddies forged – Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the image which was taken 16 years in the past in the course of the time of wrapping up the sitcom.

Sustaining the development of naming every of the Buddies episodes with ‘the one’, the actor captioned the image: “‘The Last Supper’ before taping ‘The Last One’ on Jan 23, 2004.” The caption indicated that the image was taken proper earlier than capturing for the final episode.

Within the image, your complete star forged of the sitcom is seen seated round a dinner desk filled with meals. Together with the image of the forged, Cox posted one other image that displayed the entrance web page of the script of the ultimate episode.

Additionally see: Ross and Rachel’s child Emma wakes up in 2020, reacts to viral Buddies New Yr clip

Quickly after the actor shared the images on her Instagram account, the put up was flooded with scores of feedback of followers and celebrities together with Jennifer Aniston and all-time fan of Buddies, Charlie Puth.

Friends cast members Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston also left comments on the post.

Buddies forged members Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston additionally left feedback on the put up.

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment