Courteney Cox shares throwback pic of ‘last supper’ with Friends cast before series…

Courteney Cox shares throwback pic of 'last supper' with Buddies forged earlier than collection finale, Jennifer Aniston reacts

Up to date: Jan 24, 2020 15:54 IST

Sharing a nostalgic blast from the previous, actor Courteney Cox on Friday dropped a particular picture of herself with the Buddies forged – Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the image which was taken 16 years in the past in the course of the time of wrapping up the sitcom.

Sustaining the development of naming every of the Buddies episodes with ‘the one’, the actor captioned the image: “‘The Last Supper’ before taping ‘The Last One’ on Jan 23, 2004.” The caption indicated that the image was taken proper earlier than capturing for the final episode.

Within the image, your complete star forged of the sitcom is seen seated round a dinner desk filled with meals. Together with the image of the forged, Cox posted one other image that displayed the entrance web page of the script of the ultimate episode.

Quickly after the actor shared the images on her Instagram account, the put up was flooded with scores of feedback of followers and celebrities together with Jennifer Aniston and all-time fan of Buddies, Charlie Puth.

Buddies forged members Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston additionally left feedback on the put up.

