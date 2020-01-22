“Courtney and Jesse were our Disney couple!” Hollyoaks’ Amy Conachan on her character’s future

Hollyoaks followers are nonetheless weeping on the shock demise of lovable Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy), killed off by a booze binge after studying massive sister Grace Black conspired with James Nightingale to shoot Mercedes McQueen, and the forged are fairly lower up too.

“It’s so sad to see Luke go,” Amy Conachan, aka Jesse’s widow Courtney Campbell, tells HEARALPUBLICIST. “You spend so much time building up a relationship with someone you work with closely, and it’s hard when they leave.”

Hollyoaks airs shock demise for Jesse Donovan – Luke Jerdy explains why he’s left the forged

Drowning his sorrows on his wedding ceremony day as he contemplated whether or not to buy his sibling to the cops for her crime, the conflicted hairdresser collapsed on the street as he staggered dwelling to his new spouse and ended up consuming himself to demise.

The often lighthearted character’s departure was all of the extra affecting because it occurred on what ought to’ve been the happiest day of his life, simply hours after lastly tying the knot together with his schoolteacher soulmate. “Courtney has had fairly the journey and we’ve seen her in a lot of totally different eventualities, a mixture of mild and darkish.

“The pairing with Jesse has generally been the light relief stuff in the show,” she acknowledges. “They turned Hollyoaks‘ ‘Disney couple’, absolute relationship objectives. Hopefully we will reap the benefits of followers investing in them, and Jesse’s demise could have much more of an affect.

“Exploring all this grief and vulnerability for Courtney is going to be new territory for the audience, and for me to portray. We’ll see her on her own, trying to carry on without him. Immediately as she tries to pick herself up, it doesn’t go very well. She tries to fight being vulnerable but eventually she allows it in and we see her in a softer light. Courtney is strong, but can be hard and prickly.”

Mrs Donovan has no thought Grace is swallowing the guilt she feels at driving her brother to the bottle due to her unhealthy behaviour, and truly begins to surprise if she performed an element within the mindless demise. “You want to put the blame somewhere to make sense of it, and Courtney starts to think he didn’t want to marry her and blames herself. She’s in the dark about Grace shooting Mercedes and thinks Jesse had jitters and too much pressure on the wedding day.”

“The nice thing is we’ll see Courtney lean on people. As much as she likes to be independent, others lean on her – like Grace did when she was paralysed, and she’s given pep talks to Nancy Osborne over her MS. I’ll be working with Leela Lomax again which is great because that was the family group I was introduced in. Courtney’s links with the Lomaxes will be revisited.”

As for the well-known Donovan curse, Conachan is cautious when it’s advised her character has been one of many worst affected by her affiliation with the dodgy clan, notably useless patriarch Glenn who pressured her into drug dealing. “It’s not been plain sailing,” she grins. “Though she did get her daughter Iona from her one-night stand with Liam Donovan, and he or she was pleased with Jesse for some time.

“Poor Jesse was the ‘good Donovan’ and he’s ended up dead – actually I’d say he was the biggest victim of this so-called curse!”

