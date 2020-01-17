Cowboy Cerrone’s grandma talks UFC 246, and why Conor McGregor “knows absolutely nothing about grappling”

Ain’t no scouting report like a grandma scouting report.

“I know a lot about Conor McGregor,” Jerry Cerrone, the grandmother who helped elevate Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Broomfield, advised The Publish when requested about Cowboy’s opponent for UFC 246 on Saturday.

“Of course, he knows nothing about grappling. Absolutely nothing.”

Preach, grandma. Preach.

“And the thing is, he’s put on a lot of muscle. Have you seen a picture of him lately? He’s muscle-bound,” Jerry continued. “The factor about being muscle-bound is that (muscular tissues) are full of lactic acid.

“I’ll tell you a little secret that everybody knows. The first round is Conor’s. The rest of the fight is Cowboy’s. I don’t think there’s a soul in the world that doesn’t know that. Because seeing how muscular (Conor) is, of course, if Donald takes him down, the fight’s over.”

The soul of the UFC’s all-time chief in victories (23) and finishes (16)? Jerry. The brutal honesty?

The toughness? The metal of an MMA stalwart who was as soon as disemboweled by an ATV and head-butted by a horse?

Nicely, that’s grandma, too.

“I’ve got two heart valves and I’m supposed to have open-heart surgery,” Jerry laughed. “They gave me two years to live, and that was four years ago. So I every time I wake up, I’m surprised.”

She’s 82 years younger with a 23-year-old spirit, a nurse whose husband, the late Dr. Donald Cerrone, a Regis and CU College of Medication alum, was recognized with Hodgkin’s lymphoma as a younger man, suffered a stroke at 23 — and lived to the age of 74.

When the seas get uneven at T-Cellular Area in Las Vegas, when McGregor — the Irishman whose left hand and trash speak has earned him hundreds of thousands — begins swinging, that’s nothing in comparison with Grandpa going 5 rounds with most cancers and kicking its bottom for many years.

“Yeah, man, there’s nothing really that you can say that’s going to get to me,” the 36-year-old Cowboy advised The Publish in a current telephone interview. “I just laugh at this point in my career and at my age.”

Though McGregor hasn’t fought since being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 and hasn’t chalked up a win since November 2016, so far as the pundits and oddsmakers are involved, Cowboy (36-13-Zero, one no-contest) is Stephen F. Austin to Mystic Mac’s Duke.

BetMGM put in McGregor (21-Four-Zero) as a heavy favourite (-334), that means a wager of $100 would web solely $29.94 in revenue if the Irishman wins. A $100 guess on Cerrone ( 260), conversely, returns a revenue of $260.

Because the bout was introduced, the cynics have pegged Cerrone, one of many UFC’s hottest and enduring fighters, because the flyover narrative — a stepping-stone battle for McGregor to “warm up” for potential future tussles towards Justin Gaethje, the No. Three-ranked light-weight within the UFC, or Jorge Masvidal, the circuit’s No. Three welterweight.

“I don’t even listen or pay attention to that (expletive),” countered Cerrone, who can grow to be the UFC’s all-time bout chief (34) Saturday night time.

“It’s just another fight. Just another walk in the park for me. It’s one of the things I love to do.”

Cowboy loves the second. The massive stage. And swinging again at critics who query the logic of a “stand-up” method and buying and selling punches with McGregor, who’s famend way more for his putting than his floor recreation.

“It’s so funny, because they (say), ‘just pin him down.’ If it were that (expletive) easy … the world doesn’t work like that,” Cerrone countered. “Let all the naysayers say what they want. I’m ready to rock, man.”

Simply ask grandma.

“I think that Don’s feeling good about himself,” Jerry stated of Cowboy, whom she plans on watching ringside, coronary heart valves and all.

“That first battle they’d after (his son Dacson) was born (in 2018), he took all these punches. Thirty punches have been landed earlier than he struck again. He nonetheless gained the battle. They requested him (later), ‘What was going through your mind?’ He stated, ‘Not today, man. I’m not dropping as we speak.’ And I feel he’s form of there.”