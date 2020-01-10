January 10, 2020 | 1:37pm

Chicago police captured a fleet-footed coyote following a dramatic pursuit that spanned a number of blocks, new video reveals.

Video posted to Twitter by NBC Chicago reporter Patrick Fazio reveals the wild animal skirting round vehicles and working from the road into the sidewalk on the town’s North Facet as cops and animal management officers tried to corral it Thursday evening.

With authorities on its tail, the coyote ran for a number of blocks and even hopped a fence earlier than it was captured close to the intersection of North Fremont Avenue and West Willow Avenue simply after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Fazio posted one other video of authorities loading the animal — which they’d shot with a tranquilizer — into an Animal Care and Management van.

It was unclear whether or not this coyote was behind two Wednesday assaults within the metropolis — one on a 5-year-old boy who was bitten on the top and the opposite on a 32-year-old man who was nipped on the buttocks, NBC Chicago reported.

A number of coyotes have lately been noticed prowling round Chicago’s North Facet.