CPM Slams Kerala Governor, Says He Is Flouting Constitutional Norms

Thiruvananthapuram:

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala at the moment slammed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, saying he was brazenly flouting norms usually adopted by these holding Constitutional posts.

“Every citizen has the right to engage in political activities. If the Governor is unable to understand the limitations of the present position being held by him, he should be prepared to resign and devote all his time for political activities,” CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stated in a press release.

The Governor had confronted protests from some delegates and college students throughout his opening deal with on the Indian Science Congress at Kannur on Saturday when he touched upon the protests over the Citizenship Modification Act.

The matter had referred to by earlier audio system — KK Rajesh, CPM Rajya Sabha MP and historian Irfan Habib. He had later clarified to reporters that he had include a ready textual content and wouldn’t have spoken in regards to the CAA protests, had not those that spoke earlier dwelt on it.

Kodiyeri, referring to the protests, stated that the Governor, as a substitute of sticking to his ready speech, had made a “political speech”.