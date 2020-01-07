Crackerjack’s back but NOT at its famous time of ‘five-to-five’

By Jo Tweedy For Mailonline

After a 36-year hiatus, youngsters’s telly favorite Crackerjack is ready to return to UK screens later this month…nevertheless it will not be at its well-known time of ‘five-to-five’.

The most recent incarnation of the variability present will air at 6pm – on Youngsters’s channel CBBC, as a result of the programme’s makers assume as we speak’s youngsters are too busy with after-school golf equipment to get pleasure from it any earlier.

The brand new model of Crackerjack will likely be hosted by X Issue contestants turned youngsters TV stars Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes, who will observe within the footsteps of display legends Michael Aspel, Leslie Crowther and Eammon Andrews – all of whom grew to become family names presenting the present.

The present that launched dozens of stars: Crackerjack ran from 1955 to 1984 and turned its presenters into family names together with The Krankies and Leslie Crowther. (Pictured: hosts Rod Mclennan, Jillian Comber, Michael Aspel, Frances Barlow and Peter Glaze in the course of the youngsters’s programme’s heyday)

Pretenders to the throne: Sam Nixon, left, and Mark Rhodes, who’ve turn out to be common faces on youngsters’s tv will host the brand new incarnation of Crackerjack. Proper: And the present’s well-known pencil – given to company – will make a return…

When the present started in 1955, it is catchphrase was: ‘It is Friday. It’s five-to-five. And it’s Crackerjack.’ It ran till 1984 hen time was lastly referred to as on the long-running collection.

Comedian Stu Francis coined the present’s different hottest phrase, ‘Ooh, I might crush a grape’ and pencils got out as prizes to children showing on the present. Different comedy acts made well-known by Crackerjack included The Krankies and The Nice Soprendo.

Presenter Sam Nixon defined the choice to change the present’s begin time, saying: ‘5-to-five could be very early as of late, what with after-school golf equipment. There wouldn’t be sufficient folks watching as a result of they’d not be residence in time.’

The present can even use social media to make sure it appeals to 2020 viewers of children, with clips showing on platforms together with YouTube and Twitter.

Govt producer Sid Cole mentioned: ‘The programme will in all probability be minimize up – so, a few of it will likely be on YouTube and our social media. It’ll be diced up with a purpose to entice folks to return to it … that mannequin will turn out to be commonplace going ahead.’

Nixon additionally defended the broadcaster’s resolution to not air the present on BBC One, saying that children know easy methods to discover the programmes they need to watch.

Crackerjack airs on CBBC at 6pm on January 17th