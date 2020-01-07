Crackerjack’s original presenter criticises revival airing on CBBC: “Why put it out in the wilderness?”

Stu Francis, who introduced Crackerjack from 1980 till its cancellation in 1984, has criticised the choice to air the present’s 2020 revival on CBBC.

Francis argues that the youngsters’s present ought to be broadcast on the identical channel as the unique sequence – BBC One.

“We never struggled with viewing figures on BBC One so if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” mentioned Francis. “Why put it out in the wilderness?”

He added: “People still say to me, ‘Why isn’t there anything like Crackerjack! any more?’ Well, now there is, so what’s wrong with it being on BBC One? It’s a programme that can stand up for itself.”

The BBC introduced in February that it could carry again Crackerjack after 35 years. The reboot will likely be introduced by duo Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes on CBBC, with previous options returning similar to Double or Drop, the place kids from the studio viewers reply inquiries to win prizes.

Crackerjack first aired on BBC One in 1955 and was hosted down the years by Eamonn Andrews, Leslie Crowther, Michael Aspel, Ed Stewart and Stu Francis. Throughout Francis’s tenure, the Krankies and Basil Brush usually featured on the present.

Crackerjack will air on CBBC on 17th January 2020