Craig Brown reviews The Big Goodbye by Sam Wasson which goes behind the scenes of Chinatown

Essentially the most steadily quoted commentary about Hollywood is the only, and probably additionally the truest. ‘In Hollywood,’ mentioned screenwriter William Goldman, ‘no one knows anything.’

These six phrases stored coming into my head as I learn this e-book concerning the making of the 1974 movie Chinatown. Many of the key individuals concerned in it – the producer, the director, the principle actors, the screenwriter – didn’t appear to have a clue what they had been as much as. And but out of this fog got here a movie that’s properly crafted and pleasant, if not fairly the overwhelming masterpiece that the creator takes it to be.

Essentially the most vivid of the protagonists is undoubtedly the director Roman Polanski, whose personal life story is much more weird and horrific than his movies. He misplaced his mom within the Holocaust. As his father was led away, he chased after him; to save lots of his son’s life, his father pretended to not know the younger Roman, telling him to shove off.

The Massive Goodbye tells the story of the making of 1974 movie Chinatown, a portrait of Thirties Los Angeles racked by corruption and deceit starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway (above)

As an up-and-coming younger director in Hollywood, he married the attractive younger actress Sharon Tate. ‘They were golden, their friends were golden, and with so much gold to go around, all were happy at one another’s shine,’ writes Sam Wasson, in his barely too lyrical fashion.

Robert Evans, the equally shiny producer of Chinatown, referred to as Polanski and Tate ‘just about the only really happy married couple I knew in Hollywood’, and Wasson appears to associate with this view, regardless that it emerges that Polanski was serially untrue, and would dismiss Tate’s objections, snapping that she was ‘hung up on fidelity’. Moreover, when she turned pregnant, Polanski stopped having intercourse together with her.

Tate and her unborn child had been murdered by the Manson gang. Polanski was in Europe on the time, however this did nothing to cease individuals telling one another that he was the evil mastermind behind it: in any case, hadn’t he made the satanic Rosemary’s Child?

The police instructed Polanski – fairly wrongly, because it turned out – that it was a revenge killing, and the assassin was prone to be somebody he knew. One of the fascinating passages in The Massive Goodbye particulars the lengths to which Polanski went to seek out the killer. A pair of horn-rimmed glasses had been discovered on the scene: over the following few weeks, Polanski engaged all his associates in dialog about their eyesight, and even carried a lens-measuring gauge in every single place. When his good friend and martial arts teacher Bruce Lee talked about that he’d misplaced his glasses, Polanski urged they purchase a brand new pair collectively, after which stealthily examined the main points of his prescription. He additionally bugged associates’ houses and examined their automobiles for bloodstains with Q-tips and chemical substances.

Essentially the most vivid of the protagonists in Sam Wasson’s e-book is undoubtedly the director Roman Polanski (above with Jack Nicholson on the Chinatown set)

After Manson and his gang had been arrested, Polanski moved to Switzerland, the place he appears to have gone on a sexual rampage. ‘He courted and slept with young women, some, he confessed, as young as 16,’ writes Wasson, who’s curiously forgiving of his behaviour. 4 years later, when he was getting ready to movie Chinatown, Polanski used to go to wild events thrown by Robert Evans, Jack Nicholson and others.

An actress remembers ‘strange young girls that would come in and out and want to be part of the scene. I don’t know who introduced them or how they received there, however they all the time appeared to be there. They could have been 15 years previous however they seemed older. There was medicine and intercourse, in fact, however no person, nobody, was hurting anybody. It was harmless’. Once more, this abstract passes unquestioned. As everyone knows, years later Polanski was discovered responsible of drugging and raping a 13-year-old lady. Leaping to his defence, Polanski’s good friend Gore Vidal described her as a ‘hooker’. Ah, Hollywood! The world of Chinatown appears virtually cosy by comparability.

Wasson means that the movie – a portrait of Thirties Los Angeles racked by corruption and deceit – was knowledgeable by all of the unusual angsts and urges of these concerned in its manufacturing.

For example, when filming a scene by which a girl is discovered lifeless on a kitchen ground, Polanski appeared to take an undue curiosity within the positioning of the corpse. ‘Everyone thought Roman was replaying the death of his wife. It was a very scary day,’ recalled the actress Diane Lads.

However corpses are two a penny in Hollywood movies, and the director should make certain they appear actual. May Polanski have simply been doing his job? Extra convincing is that, in basing Chinatown round corrupt property sellers, screenwriter Robert Towne was taking revenge on his father, a property developer given to alcoholism, lechery and sadism.

For me, on-set feuds are all the time the spotlight of any e-book about Hollywood. On the Chinatown set there have been tantrums galore. At one level, Jack Nicholson was late for filming as a result of he was watching the top of a basketball sport on tv. Livid, Polanski stormed into his trailer and tried to smash the TV with a mop. When this didn’t work, he merely lifted it up and threw it on the bottom. Later, when Polanski got here to movie the well-known scene by which he himself slits Nicholson’s nostril, he knew Nicholson was scared of the blade, so went for a dozen takes, regardless that he knew the primary one was wonderful.

Nevertheless it was Faye Dunaway for whom Polanski reserved his fullest contempt. She is clearly a really demanding lady: in keeping with one member of the manufacturing workforce, she even refused to flush her personal bathroom. Her random calls for to vary this or that phrase, or for extra make-up, then much less make-up, quickly received on Polanski’s nerves, notably as he sensed that she was taking part in for time, as she hadn’t learnt her strains.

Issues got here to a head when one among her hairs stored slipping misplaced. Ultimately, Polanski reached over and pulled it out. Dunaway stormed off the set and refused to return, and her agent tried to power Robert Evans to sack Polanski. Later, after they had been filming a scene by which Dunaway is repeatedly slapped by Nicholson, Dunaway stored taking a look at Polanski between takes and noticed ‘a wicked grin on his face’. Her face was burning from all of the slaps, after which she would hear Polanski saying: ‘Once more, please, fellows.’

By the top, just about everybody had fallen out with everybody else, although Nicholson appears to have been a preferred determine regardless of, or maybe due to, the pyramid of cocaine ‘pointing skyward in a help-yourself bowl’ within the hallway of his home. Within the modifying suite, the movie appeared headed for catastrophe. At this level, Polanski broke ranks along with his screenwriter. ‘You think this piece of s*** story is bad now?’ he requested the editor. ‘I’ll present you the unique script. Do you need to see it? It was the largest pile of c*** you ever noticed.’

After an entire change of soundtrack, they someway managed to tug all of it collectively, and regardless that a horrified silence greeted its first public screening, Chinatown is now regarded, rightly or wrongly, as a traditional.

Wasson tells the story of its making with tempo and verve, although his prose can generally be portentous. He retains noting any spot of unhealthy climate – ‘It rained in Los Angeles that weekend’ – as if it had been an omen, and he finds it onerous to withstand a little bit of purple prose.

‘Anjelica’s eyes had been as deep because the richest black oil,’ he notes of Jack Nicholson’s then girlfriend, Anjelica Huston. ‘They told of legacy, the ages of subterranean refinement preceding her actual birth and the long dinners… when, too early, her father would drill her for the benefit of his treasured guests, the likes of Sartre and Steinbeck and Pauline de Rothschild.’ Fancy!