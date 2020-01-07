CRAIG BROWN suggests Alan Johnson’s antics on The Masked Singer had a precedent

Britain’s top politician, Alan Johnson, shocked a lot of individuals over the weekend by dressing up as a pharaoh and singing Stroll Like An Egyptian on ITV’s The Masked Singer.

Had been they proper to be shocked?

Within the early 1950s, the distinguished portrait photographer Philippe Halsman began asking his topics to leap.

He persuaded many showbusiness figures — actors, comedians, dancers — to leap into the air and took thrilling pictures of, amongst others, Marilyn Monroe (beneath), Brigitte Bardot, Liberace and Groucho Marx all leaping away.

Extra shocking is kind of how most of the nice and the nice agreed to leap on cue. The Duke and Duchess of Windsor jumped holding palms, wanting extra relaxed than ever.

Richard Nixon, later to grow to be U.S. president, jumped in a really self-contained means however with a contented smile on his face. Robert Oppenheimer, typically described because the ‘father of the atomic bomb’, leapt together with his head stretched again and one arm pointing to the sky.

Solely a handful of individuals refused. Earl Mountbatten, mentioned Halsman, ‘made a disparaging comment’ and mentioned no, whereas the thinker Bertrand Russell mentioned he did not wish to let his guard slip and reveal his character.

Two Labour MPs who had been at the moment jostling to steer their social gathering reacted to Halsman’s request in very other ways.

On this new expertise present, celebrities gown up, don a masks and compete in a sing-off towards one other equally disguised well-known particular person

The unconventional Nye Bevan threw him a suspicious look and refused. This discouraged Halsman from making the identical request to Bevan’s extra average colleague, Hugh Gaitskell.

‘I gave up my hopes and photographed Hugh Gaitskell with out asking him to leap . . . I packed my tools and began to depart. Within the corridor, Gaitskell requested me with disappointment, ‘You don’t need me to leap?’ ‘

Halsman instantly unpacked his tools and photographed Gaitskell leaping away. From that second, Halsman knew who would grow to be chief. ‘There was little doubt in my thoughts who would win — the circumspect and principally insecure Bevan or the outgoing, dynamic Gaitskell. When it got here to a showdown, Gaitskell gained palms down.’

To leap or to not leap? Is it higher to be condemned as a light-weight or as a killjoy? It is a query that has been troubling politicians ever since.

At one finish of the dimensions is Nye Bevan, refusing to leap in any respect, and on the different finish comes George Galloway, dressing up in a crimson bodystocking on Celeb Large Brother and lapping up milk, like a cat.

On the sliding scale of embarrassment between these two factors come Neil Kinnock showing in a Tracey Ullman pop video, Boris Johnson floundering on his zip-wire, Ann Widdecombe starring because the Depraved Queen in Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs and the lower than petite Edwina Currie pretending to be ‘Little Sparrow’ Edith Piaf on Celeb Stars In Their Eyes.

And now Alan Johnson has been comfortable to make a idiot of himself on primetime TV. The place will all of it cease? Will we see Theresa Might dancing the cha-cha-cha on Strictly Come Dancing? Or Philip Hammond dressed up as Barry Manilow, belting out Mandy on Stars In Their Eyes?

Not way back, any of those solutions would have appeared ridiculous, however now they’re completely attainable. Is anybody in public life nonetheless ready to be a killjoy?

Will 2020 herald the Archbishop of Canterbury’s debut look as a Dalek singing Large Spender on The Masked Singer?

In 1995, Margaret Thatcher was making ready to document an interview on Swedish TV when the interviewer, Stina Lundberg Dabrowski, mentioned: ‘All of the people who I interview, I ask them to do one thing for me . . . I ask them to make a leap within the air.’

You may see Mrs Thatcher’s horrified response on YouTube. ‘I should not dream of doing that. Why ought to I? . . . I should not dream of it . . . I believe it is a foolish factor to ask, I believe it is a puerile factor to ask.’

When Ms Dabrowski tells her that Mikhail Gorbachev had jumped, Mrs Thatcher appears to be like startled. ‘You amaze me! I ponder what he considered the politics of a free society if that is what they ask you to do! . . . No. No, no, no, to coin a phrase. I don’t want to lose the respect of individuals whose respect I’ve saved for years!’

Was Mrs Thatcher a killjoy? Or was she the final politician who refused to make a idiot of herself?

And would she ever have grow to be Prime Minister in at this time’s all-singing, all-jumping world?