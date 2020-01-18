Craig Finn Scoring AMC’s New Musical Dramedy National Anthem

The Maintain Regular frontman Craig Finn is writing unique music for a brand new present in improvement at AMC. In response to The Hollywood Reporter , the upcoming American Anthem is “a musical dramedy following a family who, after falling down the ladder of American life, needs to figure out what actually makes life worth living. “T Bone Burnett would be the present's music producer, and The Report director Scott Z. Burns is writing and government producing alongside Mark Johnson ( Breaking Dangerous , Higher Name Saul ).

Yesterday, @THR talked about some cool news- our challenge Nationwide Anthem is in improvement at @AMC_TV. We've acquired miles to go, however I'm thrilled and honored to be writing phrases & music and dealing alongside Scott Z Burns, Mark Johnson and T Bone Burnett… (extra) pic.twitter.com/ndjxnX0ifx – Craig Finn (@steadycraig) January 17, 2020