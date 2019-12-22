A multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 25 northbound between Colorado 52 and Colorado 119 close to Longmont Sunday morning.

The crash was reported round four:30 a.m. All northbound lanes had been closed and there was no estimated time for when the street can be reopened, in accordance with the Colorado Division of Transportation.

Not less than two automobiles had been concerned within the crash. It was not instantly clear whether or not anybody was damage or killed.

This story will probably be up to date as soon as extra info turns into obtainable.