Crash site with wrecked ‘thank you for driving carefully’ sign a ‘special kind of British irony’

exhibiting the scene of a automobile crash web site, with a ‘thanks for driving fastidiously’ signal uprooted by the accident has been dubbed a ‘particular form of British irony’.

The picture depicts a lime-coloured automobile shedding the battle with a rustic street and being flung into timber along side it at an unknown location in England.

The entrance of the automobile is bdaly smashed in, and a tree seems to have been felled by the impression.

Additionally clearly ruined by the impression is an indication that thanks motorists for driving fastidiously.

The ironic scene was captured by a passerby and uploaded to Reddit and shared within the Informal UK group.

The hilarious publish obtained almost 750 up-votes and had scores of feedback beneath the picture.

Additionally seen within the picture is a person standing subsequent to the written-off automobile taking an image of his personal, and flanked by an emergency companies automobile.

The airbag seems to have inflated and luckily no-one seems to have been harm.

Guess it is a hotspot: the felled signal, full with a bent publish, lies on the bottom after being hit throughout the collision

The hilarious publish obtained almost 750 upvotes and had scores of feedback. Whereas many respondents bemoaned the issue of driving on nation roads, others could not assist however benefit from the irony

Whereas many respondents bemoaned the driving on nation roads, others could not assist however benefit from the irony.

‘That is AMAZING,’ wrote one individual.

One other added merely: ‘Stunning,’ whereas one other individual mentioned: ‘Deep. Refined. British.’

‘Thanks for driving fastidiously…zero days since this signal was concerned in a collision,’ learn one other humorous remark.