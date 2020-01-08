Crashed Boeing Was Checked 2 Days Before Accident: Ukraine Airline

There have been no survivors amongst crew and passengers, who had been principally Iranian and Canadian nationwide

Ukraine:

The Ukrainian airliner that crashed outdoors Tehran on Wednesday killing over 170 folks was a Boeing 737 in-built 2016 and checked solely two days earlier than the accident, the corporate mentioned.

“The plane was manufactured in 2016, it was received by the airline directly from the (Boeing) factory. The plane underwent its last planned technical maintenance on January 6, 2020,” Ukraine Worldwide Airways mentioned in an announcement.

It took off from Tehran airport at 6:10 a.m. and disappeared from radars just some minutes later, crashing in Tehran province.

There have been no survivors among the many crew and passengers, who had been principally Iranian and Canadian nationals, in keeping with Ukraine’s international ministry.

Ukraine Worldwide Airways, the nation’s largest airline and privately owned, mentioned it had “decided to suspend its flights to Tehran starting today” and till additional discover.

It was notifying passengers households and dealing with aviation authorities “to do everything possible to find the reasons for the aviation accident”.

Preliminary statements by Iranian and Ukrainian authorities recommend the airplane suffered an engine malfunction, although the airline didn’t element any causes for the accident.

Ukraine’s president ordered an investigation into the crash and a sweeping test of “all civilian aircraft” within the nation.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)