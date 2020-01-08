Crashed Ukraine Plane Had 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians On Board

The Boeing 737 that crashed exterior Tehran on Wednesday, killed all passengers on board.

Kiev, Ukraine:

The Ukrainian airplane that crashed exterior Tehran on Wednesday morning, killing all on board, was carrying 82 Iranian and 63 Canadian nationals, a Ukrainian minister mentioned.

The Boeing 737 was additionally carrying 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, three Germans and three Britons, International Minister Vadym Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.

