‘Crazy Rich Asians’ director Jon M. Chu wants to direct ‘Star Wars’ Rose Tico spin-off

Loopy Wealthy Asians director Jon M. Chu has shared his need to direct a Star Wars spin-off TV sequence for Rose Tico.

Followers of the franchise have been expressing their disappointment on the lack of display screen time that the character – performed by Kelly Marie Tran – received in new movie The Rise Of Skywalker.

Learn extra: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ evaluate: a sufficiently satisfying finale that provides followers precisely what they need

They even went so far as to start out a brand new hashtag, #RoseTicoDeservedBetter, which has gained quite a lot of traction because the movie’s launch on December 19.

Chu has now joined in on posting the hashtag, tweeting: “Ok @disneyplus. Put me in coach. Let’s make this series happen,” and including the hashtag, stating his need to direct any potential Rose Tico spin-off on the brand new streaming service, which at present homes Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian.

Okay @disneyplus . Put me in coach. Let’s make this sequence occur. #RoseTicoDeservedBetter @starwars — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) December 27, 2019

Rose Tico actor Kelly Marie Tran has just lately mirrored on her expertise of bullying after coming into the Star Wars franchise.

After first taking part in the character in 2017’s The Final Jedi, Tran deleted her Instagram posts final yr after receiving scores of abusive messages on-line.



“I realise that it was a big moment in culture,” Tran instructed the Construct sequence of the hate she obtained after changing into the primary girl of color to land a number one position within the Star Wars franchise, “however for me, it’s not one thing that I take advantage of to outline my identification by.

“I think there’s a tendency for, when someone experiences something like that, to feel like they’re defined by that, but I think I realised through that whole experience, I’m like, ‘Oh, no, I get to decide which narrative I’m playing in my mind. I get to decide who I am.’”

The Rise Of Skywalker grew to become the worst reviewed Star Wars movie since The Phantom Menace upon its launch, with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 56%.

The NME evaluate of The Rise Of Skywalker calls the movie a “sufficiently satisfying finale that gives fans exactly what they want”.