Crazy Rich Asians director wants to team with Kelly Marie Tran for Star Wars ‘Rose Tico’ spin-off

The director of final yr’s smash-hit romantic comedy Loopy Wealthy Asians has expressed curiosity in making a Star Wars TV sequence about Rose Tico, performed by Kelly Marie Tran.

Having made her first look in 2017’s The Final Jedi as an necessary new character, Rose had little or no to do within the saga’s last instalment The Rise of Skywalker. In reality, Slate estimated her complete time on display screen as one minute and 16 seconds.

This has upset many followers who loved her look within the earlier movie, a task for which Tran was later subjected to on-line harassment and bullying.

Director Jon M. Chu has stated on Twitter that he could be occupied with making a sequence in regards to the character for streaming service Disney , utilizing the hashtag #RoseTicoDeservedBetter.

Okay @disneyplus . Put me in coach. Let’s make this sequence occur. #RoseTicoDeservedBetter @starwars — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) December 27, 2019

If such a sequence have been to go forward, Rose wouldn’t be the primary Star Wars character to make the bounce to streaming as each Rogue One’s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Jedi grasp Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) are receiving sequence of their very own.

These established characters are becoming a member of Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian on Disney’s new service, which can lastly arrive within the UK on 31st March 2020.

There was no official phrase on whether or not Disney would contemplate a Rose Tico spin-off sequence, however with intense fan curiosity and a giant title director throwing his hat within the ring, it may not be to this point, far, away…

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in cinemas now