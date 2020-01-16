Creative mother transforms £5 drinks cabinet into a fancy dress wardrobe for her daughters

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

A savvy mom has reworked an outdated drinks cupboard into a powerful fancy costume station for her daughters – for simply £20.

Sophie Alderton, 40, from Norfolk, discovered an inexpensive drinks cupboard on Fb Market for simply £5 and shortly set to work creating an incredible wardrobe for her ladies.

‘I began shopping for Disney clothes and fancy costume equipment in all probability in October for my two and four-year-old ladies,’ she stated, talking to money-saving neighborhood LatestDeals.co.uk. ‘I stocked up on them because it was their massive Christmas current from me and their dad Dan.’

Earlier than: Sophie Alderton, 40, from Norfolk, upcycled a drinks cupboard into a powerful fancy costume station for her daughters. Pictured, earlier than the transformation

The inventive mom purchased the drinks cupboard for simply £5 on Fb Market earlier than placing her ingenious plan in motion

‘I wished a spot to maintain all of them tidy, however that was enjoyable in addition to useful in our household room. I seemed on-line to purchase one thing, however even the fundamental poles on a stand appeared dear and really plain.’

Sophie determined to fill the wardrobe with fancy costume costumes and shock her ladies at Christmas. Pictured, with one daughter

‘I’ve all the time beloved doing furnishings up in a shabby stylish type for our vacation let and residential, and with my hubby being a carpenter, I knew I might borrow his instruments if wanted.

‘Being practically eight months pregnant when doing it was slightly difficult, however I actually wished it completed for Christmas.

She continued: ‘I searched on Fb Market for an appropriate unit I might use and located one domestically for £5. I then made a template for the highest to make it a bit extra fancy, after which sanded, primed and painted it utilizing some leftover wooden paint.

‘We made slightly door mirror and fitted a clothes rail, earlier than including some baskets.’

The thrifty house owner instructed how she made slightly door mirror and fitted a clothes rail, earlier than including some baskets to finish the transformation (pictured)

Providing recommendation to others eager to comply with in her inventive footsteps, Sophie says that one thing this massive wants to slot in with its environment (pictured)

The savvy mum instructed how her daughters have been dressing up in numerous outfits day by day since opening the DIY Christmas present (pictured)

Sophie’s daughters had been completely delighted once they had been offered with their new fancy costume station on Christmas day.

‘As you possibly can think about, our little ladies went loopy after we revealed it on Christmas afternoon,’ Sophie revealed.

‘They’ve been dressing up in numerous outfits day by day since.’

‘I am due a child woman subsequent week and I am hoping they’ll proceed to be amused with it for a very long time.

‘That method, I can sit again and watch them play whereas making an attempt to relaxation!’

Providing her recommendation to others, she stated: ‘If you wish to make a flowery costume station your self, I might say that one thing this massive wants to slot in with its environment.

‘I attempted to make it look fashionable and slot in relatively than only a massive pink chunk of children toys and furnishings.

‘The full price was in all probability about £20 with out the entire equipment and clothes!’

Sophie revealed the full price of the transformation was round £20 – with out the entire equipment and clothes. Pictured, with husband Dan