Creditors of Jamie Oliver’s restaurant chain will lose £80million they are owed

A lot of the £80million-plus owed by Jamie Oliver’s collapsed Italian chain will in all probability by no means be paid again to collectors, directors revealed right now.

The superstar chef, 44, closed 22 of his Jamie’s Italian eating places with the lack of 1,000 jobs in Could final yr after earnings plunged as prospects stayed away.

Its administrator KPMG has revealed that almost all of the £83million owed to secured and unsecured collectors resembling meals suppliers, councils and landlords is not going to be recovered.

Auditors mentioned that whereas three Jamie’s Italian eating places and delis at Gatwick Airport stay open, the folks owed cash for the previous eight months are prone to be considerably out of pocket.

KPMG’s progress report, seen by the Guardian, says: ‘The secured collectors will probably undergo a major shortfall. Based mostly on present estimates’. And its major lender HSBC may even should swallow ‘a major shortfall’, it says.

Jamie’s personal holding firm is owed greater than £50million and is prone to lose most of that money, it additionally emerged.

Solely these with claims of greater than £300,000, referred to as preferential collectors, are anticipated to be paid in full.

Timeline: How Jamie Oliver’s chains plunged into debt 2008: Jamie’s Italian opened its first restaurant in 2008. 2015: Jamie At Dwelling, which contracted brokers to promote his cookware vary at events, ceased buying and selling after racking up losses. The corporate started in 2009, as a part of the Jamie Oliver organisation, earlier than being licensed to a different agency in 2013, however shut up store in 2015. 2017: Jamie’s companies misplaced £20m, forcing him to close 18 of his Italian eating places – resulting in the lack of 600 jobs. Chain was scuffling with money owed of £71.5m and teetered on the sting of chapter earlier than the chef injected his financial savings into the enterprise. The agency additionally took out £37m in loans from HSBC and different corporations. In 2017 he closed the final of his 4 his Union Jack Piazzas, in London’s Covent Backyard. 2018: Jamie’s Italian shuttered 12 of its 37 websites, with the latter tranche executed by a Firm Voluntary Association (CVA). He additionally got here underneath fireplace for failing to pay suppliers after his upmarket steak restaurant Barbecoa crashed into administration, resulting in the closure of its Piccadilly department. The restaurant in St Paul’s continued to commerce and was purchased out by a brand new firm arrange by Oliver, who was now not legally responsible for the money owed. 2019: All however three of Jamie Oliver’s eating places shut after the enterprise referred to as in directors, with 1,000 workers going through redundancy.

Jamie’s Italian was essentially the most high-profile fall from grace in a yr when a whole bunch of eating places closed throughout the UK.

Round 1,000 jobs had been misplaced on the Bare Chef’s eating places in 2019, in a brutal market.

‘To outlive on this trade is de facto robust,’ Mr Oliver instructed Channel four after his enterprise went into administration, including: ‘I opened a lot of huge eating places, and I believe folks like smaller, medium-sized eating places, and you’ve got these huge cathedrals you could’t fill’.

He went on: ‘I recognize how tough that is for everybody affected. We launched Jamie’s Italian in 2008 with the intention of positively disrupting mid-market eating within the UK excessive avenue, with nice worth and far increased high quality elements, best-in-class animal welfare requirements and a tremendous workforce who shared my ardour for excellent meals and repair. And we did precisely that’.

However earlier than its collapse critics described lengthy waits for meals, short-staffed eating places and issues over the standard of elements – and the way wholesome meals actually had been, particularly for kids.

Oliver, 44, had dipped into his personal private checking account to pay the wages of roughly 1,000 workers who’ve been made redundant.

However some had been upset and infuriated once they turned up at work to search out them closed down and the locks modified.

One, named Lucy, misplaced her job on the Glasgow Jamie’s Italian after three years there.

She instructed the BBC: ‘We knew it wasn’t doing in addition to we would need it to be. My accomplice was meant to be on shift this morning.

‘He was instructed on the final minute to not are available because the locks had been being modified.

‘We had been then invited to hitch a convention name and instructed we had all been made redundant, efficient instantly.’

The TV star based Jamie’s Italian in 2008 along with his ex-mentor Gennaro Contaldo and shortly swelled the corporate’s presence to 40 retailers nationwide.

However in 2017, six branches had been closed and by Could the enterprise had racked up £71.5million value of debt because the chef revealed the corporate had ‘merely run out of money’.

In response to Corporations Home, Jamie Oliver Holdings turned over £32 million final yr – a staggering £87,670 a day.

Employees at Oliver’s flagship restaurant in Birmingham declare they had been sacked by e-mail simply 30 minutes earlier than the corporate introduced it had collapsed.

One employee mentioned: ‘I am actually offended as a result of Jamie will not be the one in search of a job and struggling to pay his payments, it’s going to be poor saps like us who labored for him.’

Oliver, who shot to fame with a number of TV reveals and prepare dinner books, has netted an estimated £240million since coming into the general public eye.

In January 2019 he and his spouse Jools – with whom he has 5 youngsters – snapped up a £6million 16th Century mansion in Essex. Additionally they personal a mansion in Hampstead, north London, value £eight.9million.