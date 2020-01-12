Cressida Bonas spotted strolling along in Notting Hill amid praise for her role in White House Farm

By Mark Hookham For The Mail On Sunday

Printed: 18:59 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:20 EST, 11 January 2020

She’s the girl who gained Prince Harry’s coronary heart, however who determined to forge a brand new life away from the limelight earlier than issues bought too severe.

Actress Cressida Bonas, whom Harry dated from 2012 to 2014, was noticed strolling alone in Notting Hill final week.

And having struggled to deal with the scrutiny concerned in a Royal romance, she could effectively have been feeling a way of aid at deciding to make her personal ‘step back’ from The Agency.

Moved on: Cressida Bonas pictured strolling alone in Notting Hill final week. She dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014 and has moved on with property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida, 30, has appeared in movies and on TV, and is at the moment profitable plaudits for her portrayal of Sheila Caffell in ITV’s White Home Farm, a six-part drama in regards to the Jeremy Bamber murders in Essex in 1985.

Ms Bonas has additionally moved on romantically and in August grew to become engaged to property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley. Harry’s longest-running romance was with Chelsy Davy, who had a six-year, on-off relationship with the Prince between 2004 and 2011.

The 30-year-old actress is at the moment profitable plaudits for her portrayal of Sheila Caffell in ITV’s White Home Farm (pictured)

Chelsy, 34, was final week on vacation in Mauritius and posted photos of herself posing within the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and partying with buddies.

She has her personal jewelry model and is believed to be planning to open a retailer in West London.