Cricket Fraternity Wishes Fans ‘Merry Christmas’

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Cricket fraternity wished their followers on social media as they get wrapped in Christmas spirit.Indian participant Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter and shared an image of Indian gamers sporting Christmas cap.Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and wished everybody Merry Christmas.Indian wicket-keeper batsman Robin Uthappa shared an image of the Christmas tree on Twitter to greet his followers. His tweet learn, “Celebrate the Wonder and the Joy of the Festive Season with your family and loved ones. Merry Christmas!”Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary tweeted an image of himself sitting in entrance of a Christmas tree and captioned it as, “May ur home be filled wit the joy of the Christmas season. Here wishing u all Merry Christmas. May God blesses us all”Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha posted an image of his household on Twitter and captioned it as Merry Christmas.Christmas is widely known yearly on December 25 and marks the beginning of Jesus Christ. It’s commemorated by the Christian group and others throughout the globe by singing carols and exchanging items because the pageant goals to unfold the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Employees could not have modified or edited the content material physique)